'Absolutely devastating news' - boy (10) dies in drowning incident at house in Louth

A small community in the north-east of the country is in mourning after a boy (10) tragically drowned.

A small community in the north-east of the country is in mourning after a boy (10) tragically drowned.

The young child passed away after getting into difficulty in a hot tub at a property in Co Louth this morning.

Gardai, the local fire brigade and the ambulance service all responded to the emergency.

The sudden death is being treated as a tragic accident and a file will be prepared for the local coroner.

The alarm was raised at around 7am by the boy’s relatives at the property in Carlingford, Co Louth.

Paramedics rushed to the scene after being notified of the serious incident.

He was then brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem is due to take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to determine the exact cause of his death.

Locals have expressed their shock and sadness at the news and have shared their condolences with the family.

Fianna Fáil councillor Sean Kelly, who represents the Dundalk/Carlingford electoral area, said the tragedy was “the worst nightmare” for every family.

“Just absolutely devastating news and every families worst nightmare. Thoughts and prayers of the whole community of North Louth and the peninsula go out to the family concerned,” Mr Kelly told Independent.ie.

Expressing her condolences to the family, who are understood to have moved to the village a number of years ago, Cllr Erin McGreehan said: “We have a very strong community in Carlingford and the area and we will rally around them.”

She said: “[It is] is incomprehensible and is so very sad and tragic. This started off as a beautiful day in a beautiful place; it could be any of us, any of our families and our hearts are breaking for them.”

Online Editors