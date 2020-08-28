‘Absolutely devastating’ - Newly-married Irish graduate forced to evacuate new home before Hurricane Laura hit

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana in the early hours of Thursday (NOAA via AP)

A newly-married Irish graduate had to evacuate his new home in the US with his wife before Hurricane Laura hit earlier this week.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One Drivetime yesterday, Brian Flangan, originally from north Dublin, said that together with his wife Emma, they fled their home in the Lake Charles area of Louisiana on Tuesday.

“It’s just been absolutely devastating, we evacuated on Tuesday. We were one of the earlier ones to go,” he explained.

“It just got worse and worse, we watched the weather and we watched the news.

“It’s just absolutely devastated the city, it looks like an absolute warzone.”

At least six people have been killed by the hurricane, which was upgraded to a Category 4, the second highest on the wind scale.

It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The couple got married in July and had just moved into their new home, however, having evacuated quickly for what they thought would be a couple of days, they have no idea if their house has survived the storm.

“We literally had everything set up and just had to leave it all behind and pray that it was going to be OK.

“We got out, we moved 120 miles up to the north.”

Mr Flanagan said that a Facebook group has been set up by the residents in their local area in Louisana where people have been posting photographs of houses decimated by the storm.

“[Our house] seems to be in one piece.

“We’re going to try to come back to the city at some point in the next 24 hours.”

He added that they left a lot of valuables behind, including his wife’s wedding dress.

“We just packed up a case thinking we’ll be back on Saturday

“We left so much stuff behind including one of our cars.

“One of the things we left behind is my wife’s wedding dress, we’re pretty upset about that

“And all of our new wedding presents behind.”

