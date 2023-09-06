‘Absolutely devastating’ - Community in shock after death of schoolgirl (8) in Cork drowning tragedy

The scene at Fountainstown as a major search operation took place on Tuesday evening.

The scene at Fountainstown as a major search operation took place on Tuesday evening.

The body of an eight-year-old girl was recovered from the water in Fountainstown, Co Cork, on Tuesday evening after she went missing while swimming earlier in the day.

A major search operation was launched by emergency services after the child went missing while swimming at the beach, and the child’s body was recovered from the water at about 7.45pm.

A postmortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital and an inquest will likely follow in the coming months.

It was the second drowning tragedy to strike the country and came after a man in his 80s died in a drowning accident at Curracloe Beach in Wexford earlier in the afternoon.

Gardaí and ambulances attended the scene at Fountainstown and the Coast Guard helicopter from Shannon was searching the water after the alarm was raised around 4.30pm.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley, who was at the beach in Fountainstown, paid tribute to the girl and her family and said the tragedy is “absolutely devastating” for the local community.

“It was a beautiful sunny day, I grew up on that beach and it was just an absolute tragedy. It’s just horrific,” she said.

It has been dubbed a summer of tragedy across the country and Cllr Buckley said the Carrigaline area alone has suffered a number of tragic incidents..

In August, eight-year old André Ladeiro died after being struck by a car while cycling and 14-year-old Jack O’Sullivan drowned after he got into difficulty swimming at Passage West.

“It would just beat you down, especially when you have kids of your own and you see what parents are going through,” she said.

“Today it was 24 or 25 degrees, a beautiful sunny day, like other days there was a bit of a tide at the beach.”

She praised the work of the emergency services who had conducted a large search operation – when the alarm was raised, kayaks from the nearby Funkytown Adventure Centre had also joined in to help find the girl.

“The services were amazing. When the alert was called the fire bridgade, the RNLI, the Coast Guard were all there. We’re fortunate because they’re all on our doorstep in Crosshaven. They were all there for about three hours,” she said.

Councillor Buckley said a large crowd of concerned locals had arrived and was thankful that the girl has been recovered as the evening was growing dark.

“That image of them taking the little girl out of the water, it will live with me until the day I die,” she said.

Independent Cork County Councillor Marcia D’Alton offered a tribute to the girl on social media and wrote: “A devastatingly heartbreaking tragedy at Fountainstown beach this evening.

“Once again, we have witnessed at first hand the courage and tenacity of the rescue services. There are simply no words adequate for the pain of such a loss. Rest easy little beautiful.”

The passing of the young girl comes in the wake of a number of deaths in the sea in Cork in recent weeks. Jack O'Sullivan (14) died on August 24 after he got in to difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West in Cork's Lower Harbour.

Jack had been due to go in to second year at Colaiste Eamann Ris at St Patrick's Road in Cork city. He was described at his funeral as being a charming and friendly young man who radiated joy.

Meanwhile, on August 20 Ivan Chittenden (64) from Toronto, Canada, and Brendan Wall (45) of Cardrath, Co Meath, died in separate incidents during the swim section of the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork.