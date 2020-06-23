'Absolute scandal' - Ireland has highest Covid-19 infection rate among health workers in the world, Dáil told

IRELAND has had the highest number of healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 in the world, it has been claimed.

The situation was described as a "scandal" and a "disgrace" at the Dáil's Special Committee on Covid-19 Response.

The claim was made by Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha as she also said he members feel "applauded" but "abandoned" due to a failure by the State to provide childcare as they worked on the front-line of the pandemic.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said infection rates among health workers have affected staffing levels.

She said: "At the moment we're top of the league. Ireland has the highest number of infection rates amongst healthcare workers globally and that is an absolute scandal in our view."

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said figures received last Friday show 4,823 healthcare workers remain out sick and 1,600 of these are nurses and midwives.

She said this has put "enormous pressure" on 24-hour rosters.

She said childcare has "always been very difficult" but this has been worsened with the closure of schools and creches and grandparents who were unable to look after children because they were cocooning.

Siptu's Paul Bell told the committee that some healthcare workers used up all their annual leave and have been left in financial difficulty due to the failure of the Government to find a solution for childcare for frontline staff.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said nurses and midwives have incurred extra costs for attending work as a result and these costs should be repaid to them.

She also said there has to be preferential treatment for front-line health workers when creches reopen from next week.

She said her members are still are still not satisfied that proper consultation has taken place with health workers who are reliant on the state for part of their childcare requirements.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha added: "They have been applauded and they have been abandoned. Because it is now at their cost that they are attending work."

Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly said it seems "public expressions of support not always matched where it matters for nurses and midwives."

He said picked up on Ms Ní Sheaghdha's claim about the infection rate for health workers being the "highest on earth".

He said "that is an absolute disgrace in anybody's book" and added: "Ireland as an island on the edge of Europe with an advanced healthcare system that had more time to prepare than most European countries.

He asked "Why did we have such a high infection rate? Was enough done to protect your members?"

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said her organisation had a call with the International Council of Nurses last week and "our figures were the highest".

She said a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) contributed to problem in a situation "where supply was more important than protection".

She said the INMO had to lobby the HSE to bring in the mandatory wearing of a face mask for all healthcare workers.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha added: "We had a situation where one of our members was sent off duty because she attended duty with a face mask.

"And she was advised by her management, it was against HSE policy and she was actually sent home."

She said the HSE introduced a mandatory policy for the wearing of face masks on April 22.

"We saw a dramatic drop in the numbers of infections of healthcare workers from that date onwards."

She said: "face masks should have been mandatory from the very beginning in every single healthcare setting, because our testing and tracing was not, and still is not sophisticated enough to determine who is infected and who isn't."

Mr Donnelly said: "it's something that is going to have to be looked at in an awful lot more detail.

"It sounds absolutely extraordinary that we would have let that happen to our healthcare workers."

