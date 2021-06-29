‘Absolute crisis’ - Almost 3,000 wait for heart attack and stroke rehab as staff levels continue to fall

Dr Angie Brown, of the Irish Heart Foundation, says cardiac rehab for people in need of the service is in "absolute crisis".

The rehabilitation needed by thousands of people who suffer heart failure, heart attacks and strokes is in “absolute crisis”, the Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) has said.

The charity said over 2,800 people are currently on the waiting list for such treatment but “no hospital in Ireland has a full team in place to help them recover”.

The waiting list has grown 54pc in the last eight years, while staffing levels for this rehabilitation have fallen by 40pc in the same time period.

The IHF have said the vital service is now being treated as an “optional add on '' in hospitals around the country.

The IHF, branded the stats “grim” and said “none of our hospitals” have the requisite personnel to deliver the care needed.

Read More

“This service was considered world class in 2005, but it's now in absolute crisis,” said Dr Angie Brown, the Irish Heart Foundation’s medical director.

“HSE recruitment embargoes and chronic under-investment have stripped it bare.

"Nurses are being transferred to other work and not being replaced and even though it’s an essential service, none of our hospitals have all the expertise in place to deliver high quality cardiac rehabilitation (CR).”

The research also showed 77pc of rehab centres closed during the pandemic – most of them for over 12 weeks, despite the fact that CR reduces heart disease deaths by roughly 20pc.

In addition, 40pc of patients are waiting at least three months for CR, when they should be starting courses weeks after hospital discharge.

Properly-resourced CR is delivered through a dozen different disciplines, ranging from specialist nursing staff to pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, smoking cessation specialists and cardiologists.

A core element is monitored exercise training which helps patients get physically active again, but 12 centres surveyed didn’t have a physiotherapist.

The IHF says psychological support also drives improvements achieved by the rehab, but only seven of the 35 cardiac rehabilitation centres surveyed have access to a psychologist.

Since 2010, the number of medical directors in the programme has fallen from 38 to 21, CR co-ordinators from 38 to 31 and dietitians from 36 to 24.

Thirty-three cardiac rehabilitation centres are missing four or more key staff and since 2013, while cardiac specialist nurses from 11 centres were transferred to other duties.

One patient who knows the value of the service is 52-year-old Dubliner Noel Flannery, who had seven stents inserted following a heart attack in March 2020.

The father-of-two went to a “dark place”, struggling to understand why it happened to him given his active lifestyle as a member of Cabra Kayak Club.

However, he was able to access pharmacists to advise him about medication, physio, dietitians and a psychologist at a cardiac rehabilitation centre at the Mater Hospital.

“It was absolutely brilliant. It was an eight-week course, two days a week and I’d be 100pc behind it. It helped me to move on; they were telling me ‘Noel this isn’t the end, it’s not your fault, you can get over it’.”

Dr Brown says the service is a lifeline for people dealing with the physical and psychological impacts of heart attacks.

“The number of patients going in is rising but staffing is down 40pc. Lack of investment also creates a false economy as the failure to provide a full range of care is impacting on patients who are more likely to end up back in hospital for treatment.”

The HSE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.