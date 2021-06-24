| 16.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Absent for a Dáil vote, but Mary Lou’s crew don’t go missing when there’s a post office robber to be commemorated

Fionnán Sheahan

As Sinn Féin TDs leave Dáil chamber just ahead of crucial vote on Special Criminal Court, what happened to the party’s pledge to be ‘the most effective opposition in the history of the State’?

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys

OOPS. It was all just a big mistake. All the TDs from the largest party in the Dáil left the chamber for a vote on a crucial piece of legislation by accident. They didn’t officially vote for it, against it or abstain. They just walked out. Now apparently, we’re being told Sinn Féin TDs left because they didn’t know there was another vote last night.

In hindsight, we should have pressed the abstain button,” the party’s Limerick City TD Maurice Quinlivan said.

Ah, fair enough so, ’twas an honest mistake. And sure there were a couple of matches on to decide who would face England in the next round of the Euros. It could happen to anyone.

Related topics

More On Sinn Féin

Privacy