Absent for a Dáil vote, but Mary Lou’s crew don’t go missing when there’s a post office robber to be commemorated

OOPS. It was all just a big mistake. All the TDs from the largest party in the Dáil left the chamber for a vote on a crucial piece of legislation by accident. They didn’t officially vote for it, against it or abstain. They just walked out. Now apparently, we’re being told Sinn Féin TDs left because they didn’t know there was another vote last night.

“In hindsight, we should have pressed the abstain button,” the party’s Limerick City TD Maurice Quinlivan said.

Ah, fair enough so, ’twas an honest mistake. And sure there were a couple of matches on to decide who would face England in the next round of the Euros. It could happen to anyone.

Except it didn’t. Mary Lou McDonald promised her party would be “the most effective opposition in the history of this State”. Yet her party went missing on the renewal of the Offences Against the State Act for a further year. The legislation is aimed at tackling the threats posed by terrorism and organised crime and includes the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

There’s a review going on into its operation, but it's still at the consultation stage. Civil liberties groups have often raised grave concerns about non-jury trials. The review will assess if it is still necessary to have a non-jury court to prosecute serious criminal cases where there is a risk of jury intimidation. In the meantime, the existing legislation has to be renewed each year.

After years of opposing the legislation and voting against it in the Dáil, Sinn Féin abstained last year and welcomed the proposed review. It was viewed as progress and the party coming into the mainstream.

This year they just went missing.

A few weeks after the 25th anniversary of the murder of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, whose killers were among the most high-profile criminals prosecuted in the Special Criminal Court, Sinn Féin went missing. Legally, the Provisional IRA gang were convicted of manslaughter, because the murder charge had to be downgraded after witness intimidation.

The callous killing of Garda McCabe has also been linked back to another incident in the mid-west eight years earlier. There is a long-standing suggestion the savagery of the attack on Garda McCabe and his colleague, Ben O’Sullivan, was motivated by revenge.

Provisional IRA terrorist Hugh Hehir was killed after attempting to rob a rural post office in Co Clare and shooting at gardaí. Although the IRA gang outgunned the brave gardaí escorting a cash-in-transit van, Hehir was killed in the exchange of fire. He was part of a gang linked to several robberies of rural post offices over the previous decade.

His accomplice was Kevin Walsh, who went on to lead the notorious gang that later savagely killed Garda McCabe.

Hehir and Walsh tried to raid the post office in Caher, near Feakle in west Clare, in 1988.

The raiders struck just after a sum of money was delivered to the rural post office. The screams from the postmistress startled the raiders. Gardaí escorting the cash van were alerted and returned to the scene to confront the raiders. Only one of the gardaí was armed. Hehir and Walsh had assault rifles. They fired at gardaí. The armed garda returned fire hitting Hehir, who died later in hospital.

Walsh escaped across fields and hijacked a truck and a car to escape. He was arrested later but there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

Initially, the IRA denied Hehir had any link to the paramilitaries but later said he was on active service.

Years later when speaking about the 1996 incident in Adare where Garda McCabe was killed, Detective Garda O’Sullivan has said he was convinced it was a deliberate and controlled shooting action by the gunmen who fired on his unmarked Garda car, a Ford Mondeo. There is a theory that the killing of Garda McCabe was revenge on the Garda Síochána in the mid-west for the death of Hehir.

Sinn Féin held a commemoration for Hehir last month at Clare Hill cemetery in Clarecastle. Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne shared the video of the commemoration where tributes were paid to "Big Hughie". The video was hosted by Sinn Féin councillor Donna McGettigan.

Sinn Féin tributes to Provos have been a regular occurrence north and south of the border for years. As the party grows, they are now rightly getting more attention.

The State commemorates members of An Garda Síochána killed by terrorists robbing post offices.

Post office robbers count as worthy for commemoration for the leading opposition party.

On votes on legislation to tackle gangland crime, drug dealers and subversive terrorist groups, Sinn Féin goes missing.