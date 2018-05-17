Journalist and prominent No campaigner John Waters has stormed out of podcast recording with Eamon Dunphy in a row over a line of questioning on the abortion referendum.

'You're a f***ing bollocks, you can f*** off' - John Waters storms out of interview with Eamon Dunphy on abortion referendum

Waters, who Mr Dunphy acknowledged has been a close friend of his for many years, was appearing on Mr Dunphy's The Stand podcast to debate the No side of the upcoming abortion referendum.

The short podcast begins with Mr Dunphy explaining that he decided to post the interview in full despite the abrupt ending and asked his listeners to make up their own mind on the disagreement. The row erupted when Mr Dunphy asked Mr Waters when he believed life began. When Mr Waters asserted he believed life begins at conception, Mr Dunphy put it to him that in this definition the morning-after pill could be seen as abortion.

After a back and forth between the two men Mr Waters said: "This is typical of the kind of media attempt to turn this in to something else, to talk about hard cases, to make fudgy kind of philosophical arguments, which will delay and frustrate and confuse the people about something that is absolutely so clear... so clear. We are talking about whether or not we want to walk in to a polling booth, pick up a pencil, put on a black cap and condemn hundreds of thousands of children to death to the rest of your life every day, every day, every day. That's the question" Another bout of back and forth ensued before Mr Waters decided to end the interview.

"We have 40 minutes to do an interview about this so can we talk about the issue or else I am going home. I am fed up of this," said Mr Waters. Mr Dunphy asked Mr Waters not to go Mr Waters replied: "You told me this would be a fair interview. It is not a fair interview. You're a bollocks. You're a f***ing bollocks, you can f*** off."

And as Mr Dunphy declared that he was a No voter Mr Waters said "F*** off. Talk to Una Mullally." Journalist Una Mullally appeared in a second podcast posted by The Stand today, speaking for the yes side of the campaign.

Online Editors