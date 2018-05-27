Women's rights campaigner Frank (81): 'I'm elated... I didn't think it would happen in my lifetime'

Speaking to RTE News journalist Philip Bromwell, women's rights campaigner Mr Frank Crummey said he didn't think the vote "would happen in his lifetime".

"I'm elated and I now feel, genuinely, I'll be 82 in a few weeks, and I could die happy now because I've seen this," he said.

"I didn't think, I knew it would happen, it's only step in the emancipation of women but I didn't think it would happen in my lifetime.