Women's rights campaigner Frank (81): 'I'm elated... I didn't think it would happen in my lifetime'
An 81-year-old campaigner has said he is "elated" with the abortion referendum result.
Speaking to RTE News journalist Philip Bromwell, women's rights campaigner Mr Frank Crummey said he didn't think the vote "would happen in his lifetime".
“I’m elated.... I didn’t think it would happen in my lifetime, but it has!” - 81-year-old Frank Crummey, women’s rights campaigner, on #8thRef pic.twitter.com/R96zXPMGME— Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) May 26, 2018
"I'm elated and I now feel, genuinely, I'll be 82 in a few weeks, and I could die happy now because I've seen this," he said.
"I didn't think, I knew it would happen, it's only step in the emancipation of women but I didn't think it would happen in my lifetime.
"But it has... and I'm very grateful to the people of Ireland for giving me that pleasure."
Frank spoke after Ireland voted 'Yes' to repealing the Eighth Amendment, with a 66.4pc majority.
Online Editors
