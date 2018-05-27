News Abortion Referendum

Sunday 27 May 2018

Final Results

Repeal the Eighth Amendment?

Yes 66.40% 1,429,981

No 33.60% 723,632

  • Constituencies declared: 40/40

Referendum Hub

Women's rights campaigner Frank (81): 'I'm elated... I didn't think it would happen in my lifetime'

Frank Crummy: 'I'm elated' (Photo: Philip Bromwell/Twitter)
Frank Crummy: 'I'm elated' (Photo: Philip Bromwell/Twitter)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

An 81-year-old campaigner has said he is "elated" with the abortion referendum result.

Speaking to RTE News journalist Philip Bromwell, women's rights campaigner Mr Frank Crummey said he didn't think the vote "would happen in his lifetime".

"I'm elated and I now feel, genuinely, I'll be 82 in a few weeks, and I could die happy now because I've seen this," he said.

"I didn't think, I knew it would happen, it's only step in the emancipation of women but I didn't think it would happen in my lifetime.

"But it has... and I'm very grateful to the people of Ireland for giving me that pleasure."

Frank spoke after Ireland voted 'Yes' to repealing the Eighth Amendment, with a 66.4pc majority.

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News