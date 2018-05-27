News Abortion Referendum

Sunday 27 May 2018

Final Results

Repeal the Eighth Amendment?

Yes 66.40% 1,429,981

No 33.60% 723,632

  • Constituencies declared: 40/40

What happens next: Ireland votes 'Yes' in landslide historic referendum

Ciara Byrne, originally from Malahide, living in Barcelona celebrates the 8th amendment being repealed at Dublin Castle. Picture credit; Mark Condren
Yes campaigners hug outside at the Dublin County referendum Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Niamh McGowan, Count worker, reads out the final tally to Yes supporters. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn
The Dublin count centre at the RDS. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar casting his vote at Scoil Thomas, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Photo: Mark Condren

Join Caitlin McBride, Ailish O'Hora and Margaret Donnelly after Ireland votes 'Yes' in a landslide historic referendum.

Online Editors

