Protesters gathered outside the Project Arts Centre in Dublin to object to the removal of a Irish artist Maser’s Repeal the Eighth mural on the side of the building.

'We are disappointed' - protesters gather as Repeal the Eight mural painted over

The Charities Regulator informed Project Arts Centre that as a registered charity they were obliged to remove the mural as it constitute a “political activity” and was in breach of the Charities Act 2009.

It is the second time a mural by Maser has had to be painted over on this site – in 2016 the mural was removed as it didn’t adhere to Temple Bar planning codes. Artistic director of the Project Arts Centre Cian O’Brien painted over the artwork and said he was disappointed with the Charities Regulators stance.

“We are feeling disappointed after we put it up the first time in July but we realise that we are operating within a legal environment – a very restrictive legal environment – we will be beginning a conversation about that in the long term. “We are feeling disappointed,” O’Brien said. “Because the Project has a 52 year history of presenting work like this. We present work that encourages debate, that engages in political and social issues through art.”

O’Brien and the brains behind the mural – Andrea Horan of the HunReal Issues - pointed out that in true ‘Streisand effect’ the covering up of the artwork had resulted in more conversation about it and the upcoming referendum. “It is incredible to see so many people here who are engaging with political and social debate while fighting for art,” O’Brien said.

In a statement, The Charities Regulator they found that “by publicly displaying a political advertisement related to the Eighth Amendment referendum on the charity’s premises using a planning exemption reserved for political advertising, are engaging in political activity that is not directly related to the advancement of the charity's charitable purpose, which is the advancement of education.”

