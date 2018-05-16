Watch: 'You will and can never understand that awful choice' - Bob Geldof calls on Irish men to vote Yes

Independent.ie

Bob Geldof has called on Irish men to vote yes in the upcoming abortion referendum.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/abortion-referendum/watch-you-will-and-can-never-understand-that-awful-choice-bob-geldof-calls-on-irish-men-to-vote-yes-36913771.html

https://www.independent.ie/videos/article36914094.ece/aa768/AUTOCROP/h342/2943216-1526484094971989.jpg