Watch: 'You will and can never understand that awful choice' - Bob Geldof calls on Irish men to vote Yes
Bob Geldof has called on Irish men to vote yes in the upcoming abortion referendum.
Mr Geldof appeared in a short video for a campaign called #Yesman in which he says that men "will never have to make the most difficult choice, that women through the centuries have been obliged to make" and that "You will and can never understand that awful choice but we can, as blokes, make that choice less awful, less painful, less dangerous."
Other videos set to be released will feature other famous names such as Tom Dunne, Sharon Horgan, Nick Seymour, Tracey Thorn and Steve Wall also calling for Irish men to vote Yes on May 25.
Online Editors
