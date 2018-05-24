Watch: #HomeToVote: Irish emigrants make journey home to vote in abortion referendum

Hundreds of people arrived through the gates of Terminal 1 today to have their say and show support for the legalisation of abortion in Ireland.

Some of those had their flights paid for by generous strangers in the 'Abroad for Yes' Facebook group, with over 3,800 members willing to sponsor flights.

We spoke to people about why a 'Yes' vote is important for them, and why they decided to travel home to vote in one of this generation's most divisive referendums.