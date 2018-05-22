WATCH: Cross-party Yes campaign event interrupted by anti-repeal activist

Long-time pro-life activist Tim Jackson entered the privately booked conference room today and called on Minister for Health Simon Harris to resign.

The minister joined around 40 Senators and TDs including Fianna Fail’s Timmy Dooley, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone, and Labour’s Jan O’Sullivan.

Mr Jackson shouted questions at the group; asking a number of ministers if they were in favour of 'killing innocent human beings'.

He was politely asked to leave, and his questions were drowned out when the event organiser, Senator Ivana Bacik, called for a round of applause in favour of the minister and the efforts of the Oireachtas to get the referendum to this point.