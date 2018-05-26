Well-known personalities such as Chris O'Dowd, Vogue Williams, Graham Linehan and Ellie Goulding were among those celebrating the landslide Yes vote in the referendum today.

'Waking up to a more compassionate Ireland is an amazing feeling' - celebrities celebrate referendum result

As Irish constituents voted by a landslide 66pc to repeal the controversial Eight Amendment - which gives equal rights to the mother and foetus - celebs took to social media to voice their delight.

TV presenter and model Vogue Williams has long been vocal about her pro-choice stance and was happy with the outcome of the vote. The pregnant Dubliner said on Twitter: “Waking up to a more compassionate Ireland is an amazing feeling, I’m so proud to be Irish. To everyone involved in the YES vote thank you, thank you for trusting me and all the other women in this country by giving us the choice over our own bodies. #Repeal8th #togetherforyes.”

Waking up to a more compassionate Ireland is an amazing feeling, I’m so proud to be Irish. To everyone involved in the YES vote thank you, thank you for trusting me and all the other women in this country by giving us the choice over our own bodies. #Repeal8th #togetherforyes pic.twitter.com/BK0GZkLhBX — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) May 26, 2018 Popular Irish comedian David O’Doherty summed up his emotions on Twitter, saying: “Turns out it wasn’t an echo chamber. It was a country.” Turns out it wasn’t an echo chamber. It was a country — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) May 26, 2018 Donegal was the only constituency to vote No in the referendum and actor Chris O'Dowd lent his support to pro-choice activists as his native county Roscommon was the only one to vote against the same-sex marriage referendum in 2015.

The Bridesmaids star said: “Hey Donegal, we got your backs. Stay proud.” Hey Donegal, we got your backs. Stay proud. #together4yes #Roscommon4Yes — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) May 26, 2018 Natural Born Feeder author Rozanna Purcell echoed these sentiments as she shared a photo of herself beaming with Yes canvassing badges on her Instagram account.

She said: “YES YES YES. “Slán to an old Ireland. Big love and respect to those women who led the campaigns from behind @repealproject @together4yes and everyone who told their stories, campaigned, shared their voice online & #hometovote!

“All of you exceptional humans have given a voice to so many who had no choice & those that will .

“Hiking today some tourists asked to take home our badges to have a little piece of history ❤️ ❤️ #repealthe8th #prochoice #8thamendment #repealed.”

"We did it, Ireland. And I could not be more proud. I am Ireland, hear me ROAR!!!!! #RepealedTheEighth”. Father Ted writer Graham Linehan posted a photo to Twitter raising a glass to the referendum results captioned: “Raising a glass, wishing we were there. Well done, Ireland. #8thref.”

Raising a glass, wishing we were there. Well done, Ireland. #8thref pic.twitter.com/rcB3nms5Fb — Graham YES Linehan (@Glinner) May 26, 2018 Outside of Ireland, English singer Ellie Goulding also took to Twitter to share her support. “This is just wonderful, Ireland,” the Love Me Like You Do hit-singer posted. American TV host and personality Michelle Visage was urging Irish voters to support the repeal movement and shared her excitement for the Yes vote following the final tallies: “CONGRATS TO IRELAND!!! #repealthe8th”.

US musician Chrissy Costanza also shared her encouragement from across the pond in a simple: “YES IRELAND”.

