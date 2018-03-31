Vital facts for 'don't knows' before historic May 25 vote

Q. I consider myself a "middle grounder", not passionately pro-life or pro-choice and yet to decide how to vote in the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment. I want facts. Where are we now?

A. You are a precious commodity and crucial to the outcome on May 25. The engine is now running. Opposing groups who object to removal of the Eighth Amendment and want its retention have launched their campaigns.

Q. What are they saying? A. Pro-life groups argue the foetus essentially is a vulnerable unborn child who needs to be protected, regardless of the wishes of their mother. This includes cases of rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality. The pro choice campaign says women need control over their own bodies.

Abortion is already a reality in Ireland and women are buying risky abortion pills over the internet and thousands go to UK clinics. Parents whose unborn babies have a fatal foetal abnormality need to be allowed termination if they wish. There is obvious sincerity on all sides. Both are using all methods to promote their agenda, including personal testimonies and social media. But one of the striking features so far has been the public fielding of medical doctors who are pro and anti.

Q. The Government wants us to repeal the Eighth Amendment. Has is it issued any new statements? A. It has issued an extremely broad outline of the proposed law to be introduced if the Eighth Amendment is removed.

Q. You say extremely broad - is it a bit vague then? A. Yes, it could be a lot clearer if it wants to inform voters. It confirms there will be unrestricted abortion available up to 12 weeks of pregnancy which just one doctor needs to certify.

After that it will only be allowed where the health or life of the mother is at risk after two doctors give permission. It will also be permitted in cases of fatal foetal abnormality.

Q. Abortion up to 12 weeks involves a woman taking two pills. Where will this happen?

A. We don't know. There is no mention of a GP surgery or clinic in the proposals. The newest element is that there will have be a three-day gap between a woman requesting the abortion and getting the pills. This is to allow for her to consider her decision. Q. How will a doctor know she is not more than 12 weeks pregnant?

A. It says the pregnancy is dated from the first day of a woman's last menstrual period. But this is not always clear to women. Doctors in some cases will need a woman to have an ultrasound, particularly if there is a risk of complications such as an ectopic pregnancy.

Q. Will women have access to this scan? A. The proposed law gives no guarantee this will be available in a specific time. We know many pregnant women have to travel to another county for these early pregnancy scans and thousands are not getting a 20 week pregnancy ultrasound. This could be a major issue. It says nothing about whether a woman takes abortion pills in the presence of a doctor or at home. There is no mention of monitoring of the woman if serious bleeding happens. Q. Will this be free?

A. We don't know. Q. What about later abortions? A. Termination will be allowed with no time limits for cases of fatal foetal abnormality. In cases where the life or health or the mother is at risk two doctors must give the go ahead to a termination.

Q. Will the baby be automatically aborted? A. No. The doctors are obliged to try to deliver the unborn alive if it is judged to have reached viability, at around 23 weeks gestation or beyond. Q. I read that late-term abortions would be outlawed.

A. The law still allows for abortions to be carried out in emergency situations to save the mother. Q. The Government is not communicating its message well. What was Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy doing standing next to Health Minister Simon Harris announcing the referendum date. Should he not be looking after the homeless? A. As Housing Minister he is responsible for setting the day of any referendum.

Q. What about Simon Coveney's hand-wringing? A. He is like you but doing his soul searching in public. There is nothing wrong with still being a "don't know" for now.

Irish Independent