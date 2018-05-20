The father of Savita Halappanavar has urged people to remember his daughter at the polling stations next week.

VIDEO: 'Savita loved the people of Ireland' - Savita Halappanavar's parents urge people to remember their daughter in forthcoming referendum

In a heart-felt interview, Andanappa Halappanavar admitted that the pain of losing his daughter’s six years ago has never gone away.

"The day the people of the island who now know the pain and the memory of our loving daughter Savita," he said. "No family in future should have to undergo what we have gone through, the worry and sorrow that’s still persistent in our hearts even after some six years.

Savita Halappanavar

"The life that Savita had, she had a very long life to lead, but it was cut down mercilessly, dead." Savita, a 31-year-old dentist died on 28 October 2012 at University Hospital Galway due to complications of a septic miscarriage.

Her death shocked Ireland and led to a change in Ireland's abortion laws, and the HSE later apologised for her death. "Savita loved the people of Ireland," Mr Halappanavar continued.

“Lots of people say that Savita’s death hurt the entire Irish society. I strongly feel that the younger daughters of Ireland should not have the fate of Savita. “I hope that people in Ireland will remember the fate of our daughter Savita on the day of the referendum and vote Yes so that what happened to us won’t happen to any families.

“And by doing this you will be paying a great debt to the departed soul.” He said.

Ms Halappanavar was admitted to Galway University Hospital when she was 17 weeks pregnant.

She was suffering a miscarriage, but a developing infection went undetected. She was repeatedly refused a termination because the foetal heartbeat was present. Days later, she went into septic shock and died.

An inquest into her death found that she died of medical misadventure. The inquest heard that Ms Halappanavar asked for a termination on several occasions but was told an abortion could not be carried out under Irish law as her life did not appear to be in danger at that time.

Her death caused great suffering, mental distress and hurt to her family. A later investigation by the health watchdog, Hiqa, criticised her medical team and said there were "many missed opportunities" which, if acted on, could have changed the outcome for Ms Halappanavar. Galway University Hospital has said that nine of the 30 medical staff who treated Savita were disciplined. The remaining 21 staff had no case to answer. Some staff received counselling, mentoring and training, others received written warnings.

Online Editors