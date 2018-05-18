TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has insisted that the government's proposed to allow terminations is not abortion "on demand".

Varadkar: Voting 'Yes' doesn't mean that you're endorsing abortion or think it's a good thing

He said no women will be able to go into a pharmacy and "bang on the table and demand abortion pills" and that he doesn't believe women would do that anyway.

Protesters hold up placards as they take part in the March for Choice, calling for the legalising of abortion in Ireland after the referendum announcement, in Dublin. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

And he warned, that under the current law, "it's only a matter of time" before a woman bleeds to death from using abortion pills ordered over the internet and taken without medical supervision. Mr Varadkar was responding to claims by the 'No' campaign that the government plan to bring in unrestricted abortion on demand up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy if the Eighth Amendment is repealed.

The law was proposed due to the difficulty of legislating for cases of rape and incest. Mr Varadkar told RTÉ Radio's Today with Seán O'Rourke: "It won't be unrestricted and it wouldn't be on demand".

He said that women with crisis pregnancies would be offered alternatives to abortion by doctors and there would be a 72-hour waiting period. He said the doctor will also have to confirm that the pregnancy is less than ten weeks gestation.

Mr Varadkar also said it's not the intention that abortion clinics would be set up in Ireland and that this is not in the legislation. He said that surgical terminations would take place in licenced institutions or hospitals.

He added: "The view that I would take is that this really is a personal and private matter. Voting 'Yes' doesn't mean that you're endorsing abortion or think it's a good thing."

