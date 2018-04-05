'This is completely unacceptable' - Toy shop apologises as abortion referendum material delivered inside catalogues

A popular toy shop has apologised and warned parents that abortion referendum material was delivered with some of their catalogues.

Following complaints by shocked customers online Toymaster Banba, which is located on Dublin's Mary Street, advised parents to check the catalogues in case any abortion referendum materials was inside them.

They apologised for any distress caused and cautioned that the referendum canvassing material may not be suitable for children. Banba Toymaster said in a statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday: "It has been reported to us that our catalogue distribution company have been distributing other material not suitable for children along with our catalogue.

"This has happened without our consent or prior knowledge. "We apologise for any upset caused.

"PLEASE, PLEASE check the Catalogue for any inserts not suitable before handing it to your child." Some people commented on the post that they were happy their kids hadn't seen the leaflets, which was issued by a pro-life group who are campaigning for the retention of the Eighth Amendment and included slogans such as: "Life before birth - grab the facts."

A second person noted: "Thank you for addressing this. We unfortunately received that leaflet, luckily I was aware that it was a possibility and managed to take the catalogue off my 5 and 3 year old before they were subjected to it. "I hope you have made it clear to your distributors that this is completely unacceptable."

Leaflet Company Ireland Limited, who distributed the material, clarified that they have no allegiance and are delivering materials for both the pro-life and pro-choice campaigners.

A spokesman for the company said in a statement released to Independent.ie: "We are the distributor for Banba Toymaster catalogues, who have been a long standing client with us for many years.

"As a distribution company we are contracted to deliver millions of leaflets for a range of different companies and politicians across Ireland. "We have no allegiance to any side of the Referendum campaign and are delivering leaflets for both sides of this debate.

"The prolife campaign was matched with Toymaster alongside other leaflets on our booking system. Once we were contacted by Toymaster who expressed their concerns about the matching of these leaflets we immediately stopped the delivering of the same. "We understand that this referendum is a sensitive topic and as a distribution company we have no allegiance to any political or likewise campaigns."

The spokesman apologised for any upset caused and said they are not sure what happened. "We are unsure how the leaflets ended up inside the Banba Toymaster Catalogue as we distribute leaflets alongside others and not by insertion, as we do not have an insertion machine pre-delivery. "We deliver multiple leaflets alongside each other and they are manually collated at the doorstep and delivered through the letterbox. Our distributors don’t insert leaflets inside each other and we cannot verify the individual complaint that it was inside the magazine.

"The Pro Life Group did not request to go matched with Toymaster or any other company, this was simply done by an automated planning process. "Our customers contract us for shared distribution once they are not competing companies e.g we won’t deliver two pizza companies together. "We apologise if anyone has been offended by this," he said.

