The date has been set for a referendum on the Eighth Amendment

THE referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment will take place on Friday, May 25.

Legislation allowing for the vote has passed through the Seanad this evening by a majority of 40 to 10.

Health Minister Simon Harris and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy are to hold a joint press conference to formally announce the date. It will officially kick-start an eight week campaign that many fear will be deeply divisive.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Seanad debate, Senator Ronan Mullan warned Mr Harris that he would not get away with doing “one on one” radio interviews. He said both sides “need equal time in the media” so that the “real problems with this very unjust proposal” can be exposed.

Fianna Fáil senator Catherine Ardagh said there are a lot of facts to be studied ahead of the vote. “Take the time to sit down and learn it,” she urged.

Labour senator Ivana Bacik predicted an “intense campaign”, saying those opposed to change were in denial about the hypocrisy of Irish law. But she added: “We shouldn’t under estimate the significant achievement it has been to get this Bill through both Houses of the Oireachtas.”

Fine Gael’s Catherine Noone, who chaired the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment, said: “It has been a challenging and intense process. I’m very pleased that we are finally at this stage.”

“Finally after 35 years of avoiding this deeply personal issue, the Irish people will have their say.”

