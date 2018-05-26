NURSE Bridin O’Connor was elated at results showing 72 percent of Dublin Midwest had voted to introduce a more liberal abortion system in Ireland.

'Savita’s death signalled a change' - nurse who campaigned to repeal the Eight Amendment since 1983

Ms O'Connor (57) had campaigned since 1983 to dismantle the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution and she embraced her daughter, now 22, and smiled at her baby granddaughter, as the votes were read out at Citywest, Saggart, Co Dublin.

“I have campaigned for a long, long time for this,” Ms O’Connor said. “I had always hated that women’s bodily rights were controlled in the Constitution and it has affected my industry greatly, restricting nurses and doctors from helping women in need. “Women had been dealt a complete injustice by the Eighth Amendment. And I think Savita’s death really signalled a change.

“I went to marches after Savita’s death and saw how angry people were.” Read More: A quiet revolution, a youth-quake, a gender-quake... Emphatic Yes vote reflects a changed Ireland And for Ms O’Connor one of the most “beautiful” parts of campaigning for Yes was “seeing so many men involved.”

Vivienne Knight-Hughes pictured with her 7 month old daughter Meabh ,at the Dublin County Count Centre in Citywest Photo:Frank Mc Grath Vivienne Knight-Hughes with her daughter Meabh Photo:Frank Mc Grath

“This no longer became just about women. Men wanted to have a strong role to help women, to make that change. “I am looking forward to being able to help advise women as best I can, to care for them in the best possible way.”

