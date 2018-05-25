Ryanair plane carrying Irish voters evacuated after being struck by jet on taxiway

A plane carrying dozens of Irish voters home for the abortion referendum has been struck by another passenger jet on the taxiway at Stansted.

A plane carrying dozens of Irish voters home for the abortion referendum has been struck by another passenger jet on the taxiway at Stansted.

The FR205 Ryanair flight to Dublin was waiting for permission to take off when it was shunted from behind by a Primera flight taxiing behind it. No injuries were reported.

Cabin crew quickly confirmed to those on board that the aircraft had been hit and that all passengers would have to be evacuated. Three fire engines quickly appeared on the scene, seemingly as a precaution, although there appeared to be no sign of danger.

The back doors of the plane could not be opened, so passengers were selectively evacuated from the back of the plane up to the front door "to avoid tipping issues", according to cabin crew. One of the passengers, Malena (23) from Dublin, said: "I'm extremely annoyed, but I hope we're going to get home in time to vote.

"Luckily I live by the airport so it's not so bad for me but some people have to go far into the country. A girl in front of me was saying she has to fly back tonight." Passengers on the Ryanair flight are currently waiting to be put on another flight, but it was confirmed that since the Primera flight was the only aircraft that company has, those passengers will not be flying today.

A statement from Ryanair said: “One of our aircraft was stationary at the designated holding point on the taxiway at London Stansted Airport this morning when the winglet of a Primera Air aircraft taxiing behind scraped its tail stabiliser. "Both aircraft were under the instruction of London Stansted Air Traffic Control at the time. The Ryanair aircraft returned to stand to be inspected by Ryanair engineers. To minimise delay, customers will transfer to a replacement aircraft later this morning.”

Independent News Service