Political parties have so far committed to spending less than €45,000 to fight for a 'Yes' vote in the upcoming abortion referendum.

Revealed: What parties have committed to spend to fight for 'Yes' vote in abortion referendum

The sums disclosed are a small fraction of the €325,000 parties collectively spent on the 2015 marriage equality referendum. Solidarity-People Before Profit and the Green Party are the only parties seeking to repeal the Eighth Amendment to outline what they plan to spend.

Fine Gael, which is divided on abortion and allowing its members a free vote, did not respond to repeated queries on how much it will spend in the lead up to the referendum. Despite the split in the party, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night announced Culture Minister Josepha Madigan as campaign co-ordinator for Fine Gael members supporting a 'Yes' vote.

Fianna Fáil is also divided on abortion and said it won't spend party funds on either side of the campaign. Solidarity said it was likely to spend around €15,000 on posters. People Before Profit has a budget of between €10,000 and €20,000 for campaign posters and leaflets. The Green Party said it expected to spend less than €10,000.

On the opposing side, Renua leader Cllr John Leahy said his party hoped to spend between €25,000 and €30,000 in its campaign for a 'No' vote on abortion, with funds coming from member contributions and other donations. Fine Gael did not respond to questions on what funding would be allocated to either side of the referendum campaign.

Mr Varadkar and other senior ministers support repeal and sources said Fine Gael would devote party resources to the campaign for a 'Yes' vote. It is understood spending is to take place on referendum literature as well as the hiring of a small number of staff to liaise with pro-repeal ministers, TDs and senators.

Fine Gael will also reportedly allow anti-repeal TDs to use party resources if they wish to print their own leaflets.

Sinn Féin supports repeal and will spend party funds on the campaign, but did not offer a figure.

The Labour Party said its 'Yes' campaign budget hadn't been finalised but would be financed from fundraising and member contributions. The Social Democrats will also be advocating for repeal, but said spending would depend on funds raised.

