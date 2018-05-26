News Abortion Referendum

Saturday 26 May 2018

Results day: Early tallies indicate a landslide in favour of repealing the Eighth

The Dublin count centre at the RDS. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar casting his vote at Scoil Thomas, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Photo: Mark Condren

Join Brian O'Reilly and Ailish O'Hora as the count begins in Ireland's historic Abortion Referendum.

 

