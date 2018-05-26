Results day: 'A sea of change' - tallies from around the country point to resounding Yes

Independent.ie

Join Brian O'Reilly and Ailish O'Hora as they follow all the action on what is shaping up to be an historic day for Ireland

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/abortion-referendum/results-day-a-sea-of-change-tallies-from-around-the-country-point-to-resounding-yes-36941262.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36948643.ece/b3917/AUTOCROP/h342/Meath.jpg