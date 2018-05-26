News Abortion Referendum

Saturday 26 May 2018

Awaiting Results

Repeal the Eighth Amendment?

Yes %  

No %  

  • Constituencies declared: 0/40

Results day: 'A sea of change' - tallies from around the country point to resounding Yes

Niamh McGowan, Count worker, reads out the final tally to Yes supporters. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn
Niamh McGowan, Count worker, reads out the final tally to Yes supporters. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn
The Dublin count centre at the RDS. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar casting his vote at Scoil Thomas, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Photo: Mark Condren

Join Brian O'Reilly and Ailish O'Hora as they follow all the action on what is shaping up to be an historic day for Ireland

 

Online Editors

