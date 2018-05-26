News Abortion Referendum

Saturday 26 May 2018

Live Results

Repeal the Eighth Amendment?

Yes 67.30% 1,327,796

No 32.70% 645,261

  • Constituencies declared: 37/40

Referendum Hub

Results day: 'A sea of change' - Ireland votes to repeal the Eighth Amendment

Yes campaigners hug outside at the Dublin County referendum Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Yes campaigners hug outside at the Dublin County referendum Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Niamh McGowan, Count worker, reads out the final tally to Yes supporters. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn
The Dublin count centre at the RDS. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar casting his vote at Scoil Thomas, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Photo: Mark Condren

Join Brian O'Reilly, Ailish O'Hora and Margaret Donnelly as they follow all the action on what is shaping up to be an historic day for Ireland

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News