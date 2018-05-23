#ReferendumChallenge: Why you're voting 'Yes' or 'No' in just five words
We can all say why we're voting what we're voting - but can you say it in five words or less?
We're now on the final countdown to the referendum on May 25th and the 'Yes' and 'No' campaigns are heating up.
Independent.ie asked people from both sides of the debate to say why they're voting 'Yes' or 'No' - the catch was they were limited on their word count.
Take the #ReferendumChallenge and see if you can get your reasoning across in five words or less.
Online Editors