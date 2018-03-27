Proposal for two-thirds Dail majority to change future abortion law is 'unconstitutional' - Taoiseach

Tánaiste Simon Coveney had sought the provision to be put into the outline draft law due to be cleared by the Cabinet. This would require a two-thirds majority of TDs to back any future changes in efforts to “lock in” the new legislation, which would take only effect provided the Eighth Amendment is repealed in a referendum next May.

Mr Coveney’s move is seen as an effort to reassure more conservative voters who do not trust politicians and fear quick moves to further liberalise abortion law.

But the idea was challenged by all the main parties who warned that it would breach Article 15 of the 1937 Irish Constitution which provides for all laws to made by “a majority” – taken to mean a simple majority.