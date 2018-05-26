'My daughter had brothers and sisters I never got to bring home' - mother on why she campaigned for Yes
A MOTHER who lost three pregnancies said “I campaigned for ‘Yes’ for my baby girl” - as a landslide vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment was celebrated.
Vivienne Knight-Hughes from Balbriggan, Co Dublin, was close to tears as a 76.8 percent Yes vote was gained in the tally results for Fingal at the Citywest count centre in Saggart, Co Dublin.
Carrying her baby daughter, Meabh Hughes, seven-and-a-half months, Vivienne was close to tears as she spoke of her own experience of losing three pregnancies.
“I was that hard case discussed in the campaign for a Yes vote,” Ms Knight-Hughes told Independent.ie.
“And that hard case is a lot more common than people may realise. I am proof of that.”
Becoming very emotional, as the months of campaigning took their toll, Ms Knight-Hughes added: “My daughter had brothers and sisters I never got to bring home.”
The mother, who had canvassed for Together For Yes Fingal, said she had lost three pregnancies due to complications and two of these were in the second trimester.
“I wanted to stop my baby girl standing in the street with a banner in 30 years, so I got out and canvassed for a Yes vote with her and she’s become part of this too.
“I did this all for her.”
Baby Meabh was so closely involved in the Yes campaign she visited hundreds of doors across Fingal with her mother.
She was sitting in her baby sling during door-to-door canvassing, as her mother convinced even those who had been set to vote No, to change their minds for the sake of Irish women like her who’d experienced difficulties in pregnancy.
“Meabh was the baby on the Fingal Together for Yes flier, she’s been with me the whole time during this campaign.
“I’ve took her round all the doors with me and I feel she has played a part in this campaign.
“I’m keeping a memory box for her so she can one day look back on all of this.
“We are seeing history today, a fairer Ireland for women. I am so happy that Ireland is supporting women today.
“Everyone knows someone who’s had a difficult pregnancy and now Ireland has showed just how compassionate it is.
“Hopefully my daughter will never need to make this choice (abortion) but I want her to have the freedom of choice. I want her to be freer than her mother’s generation were.
“And now, after today, her generation will be free.”

