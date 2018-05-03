MORE than half of the Fianna Fail parliamentary party has posed for a photograph to promote a ‘No’ vote in the forthcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

More than half of Fianna Fáil parliamentary party backing 'no' vote in referendum

The exclusive photograph, obtained by Independent.ie, shows for the first-time the number of Fianna Fail TDs who are opposed to repealing the Eighth Amendment and allowing unrestricted abortion up 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The picture of 31 TDs and senators was taken on Tuesday evening in Merrion Square in Dublin City Centre. Waterford TD Mary Bulter, who organised the photograph, said she wanted to show Fianna Fail grassroot members that there are a significant number of TDs and senators voting against repealing the Eighth.

“I spoke to all my colleagues in the parliamentary party who would have same opinion of me and asked if they would take part in a photograph,” Mr Butler told Independent.ie “And as you can see from the turn out, everybody was very supportive of doing it.

“We really felt the grassroot supporters deserved a photograph to let them know that quite a substantial amount of the parliamentary party are in favour of retaining the Eighth Amendment,” she added. TDs John McGuiness, Willie O Dea, Kevin O Keeffe and Senator Diarmuid Wilson were unable to attend the photo opportunity but sent their apologies.

Ms Butler said she believes at least 37 Fianna Fail parliamentary members will vote against repealing the Eighth. She said the group does not plan to organise any national events calling for a ‘No’ votes but will campaign in their constituencies.

Last month, 10 Fianna Fail TDs and senators who are campaigning to repeal the Eighth posed for a similar photograph.

Online Editors