News Abortion Referendum

Tuesday 8 May 2018

Ministers hit out at 'disgusting' and 'obscene' referendum posters

Simon Harris
Cormac McQuinn

Ministers have hit out at posters that have been put up in Simon Harris's constituency that include a picture of him and what appears to be an aborted foetus.

The health minister, Mr Harris took to Twitter to thank people for contacting him about what he described as "disgusting posters" which have appeared in his Wicklow constituency.

He said: "I saw them on way to work.

"Have too much important work to do to give this time but want you to know it only makes me all the more determined to work #TogetherForYes."

Mr Harris supports repealing the Eighth Amendment on abortion and a 'Yes' vote in the upcoming referendum.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan also posted on the social medai site: "We live in a democracy where freedoms of speech and expression are cherished.

"These posters are loathing and obscene. They’re also illegal," he added.

