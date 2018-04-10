A minister spear-heading Fine Gael’s ‘yes’ team has denied those opposed to repeal have been given a head-start in the campaign.

Minister denies 'No to repeal' group got head-start in referendum campaign

However, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said the ‘yes’ side "is just gathering momentum now".

"We’re still a good few weeks away. I’ve just been appointed about 10 days ago I’ve had a lot of meetings," Minister Madigan said. "I’ve been meeting together for yes, a lot of civil society groups we’ve a huge swell of support. We’re putting that plan in action and I really think that there’s going to be a lot of momentum and you’re going to see a lot of the space open out in the next few weeks."

She spoke as the 'Together for Yes' campaign exceeded a €50,000 fundraising target for its abortion referendum poster campaign in the space of four and a half hours today. An online crowd-funding push has seen more than €100,000 raised by 1pm this afternoon.

It comes a day after Together for Yes denied the 'No' side had stolen a march on them and they were late in beginning their poster campaign. The average donation today has been just under €40.

The group which is campaigning for a Repeal of the Eighth Amendment on abortion has now upped it's target for the fundraising initiative to €150,000 over seven days. This will allow them to pay for 15,000 posters.

Anti-abortion posters have been rolled out for more than a week. One group alone, Save the 8th, plan to erect 20,000 posters by the end of the campaign.

Save the 8th has raised more than €400,000 so far for their campaign to retain the Eighth Amendment and hope to raise more in the coming weeks.

Together for Yes has raised around €230,000 in recent weeks, including this morning's funding. Their target is to raise €500,000 during the campaign.

Online Editors