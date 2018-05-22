A row has broken out between the 'No' campaign and RTÉ just hours ahead of the final televised referendum debate, Independent.ie can reveal.

'Mexican stand-off' between RTÉ and speakers just hours ahead of final televised referendum debate

The broadcaster is this evening trying to find somebody to debate Health Minister Simon Harris after solicitor Cora Sherlock withdrew from ‘Prime Time’ which is due to air at 9.35pm.

It is understood the 'No' side wanted to substitute Ms Sherlock with the Iona Institute’s Maria Steen, who was widely seen as the star performer during last week’s ‘Claire Byrne Live’ debate. Sources have described the situation as a 'Mexican stand-off' with just hours to air.

The 'No' camp insisted there is no falling out between the various groups, including Love Both and Savethe8th. Barrister Ben O Floinn told Independent.ie: "I can confirm that the joint nominee of all 'No' group is Maria Steen for tonight’s programme.

"I have been asked by all the groups to press for her inclusion. RTÉ Prime Time are resisting this." The broadcaster said the programme, hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan and David McCullough, will go ahead.

However, a spokesperson said she was not in a position to comment any further "at this time". It is understood Ms Sherlock agreed to take part in the debate last Thursday morning.

Yesterday, RTÉ formally announced that she would be paired with Sinn Féin TD Peadar Toíbín who is also anti-repeal of the Eighth Amendment. He is still part of tonight’s line-up.

On the 'Yes' side, Mr Harris is to be joined by consultant obstetrician Professor Mary Higgins.

RTÉ’s objection to Ms Steen is based on her participation in a similar debate last week. It is understood the broadcaster has also taken issue with the idea that either side of the debate would dictate their line-up. However, 'No' campaigners are arguing that Dr Peter Boylan was allowed to take part in both debates on the Late Late Show and Claire Byrne Live.

