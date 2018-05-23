Leo Varadkar urges employers to 'show flexibility' for voters to travel home on Friday

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has appealed to employers to “show flexibility” to workers who want to travel to their home base to vote in Friday’s referendum.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has appealed to employers to “show flexibility” to workers who want to travel to their home base to vote in Friday’s referendum.

With just two days left until the vote which will decide whether or not to remove the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution, Mr Varadkar said that “with a few exceptions” the campaign and canvass had been courteous and respectful.

He thanked the leaders of the other parties, including Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald, Labour’s Brendan Howlin and others. The Taoiseach insisted that the proposal to remove the 1983 prohibition on abortion had cross-party support and was the product of long deliberation in the Oireachtas and the Citizens’ Assembly.

Replying to the Fianna Fáil leader, Mr Varadkar said the planned legislation would not see a child capable of living outside the womb being aborted. He said late-term abortions would be exceptions based on fatal foetal abnormality or emergency situations. Replying to the Sinn Féin leader, the Taoiseach agreed that every day three Irish women or girls take abortion pills without medical supervision. This was another reason for voting “Yes” on Friday.

In a further example of unusual political accord, he praised the role of People Before Profit TD, Ruth Coppinger, and colleagues for frequently tabling the issue of the Eighth Amendment in the Dáil. Mr Varadkar said he hoped those who were puzzled or undecided would take a chance to reflect. He said that while canvassing he met many young people who were planning to travel long distances to vote on Friday.

The Taoiseach pointed out that polling booths will be open from 7am until 10pm on Friday. He urged employers to show flexibility to help employees to vote – no matter what decision they arrived at.

Online Editors