Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has reacted to the results of two exit polls ahead of the official referendum count, saying; "It's looking like we will make history."

'It’s looking like we will make history' - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reacts to exit polls

The Taoiseach tweeted a brief message after the results of both the Irish Times and RTE exit polls were revealed late on Friday night.

According to the polls, Ireland voted overwhelmingly in favour of changing the constitution so that abortion can be legalised. The first poll, conducted for The Irish Times by Ipsos/MRBI, suggests that the margin of victory for the 'Yes' side will be 68pc to 32pc.

Meanwhile, according to the RTE Behaviour and Attitudes poll, a total of 69.4pc of voters ticked the 'Yes' box. Polling stations closed at 10pm on Friday evening and a voter turnout of up to 70pc was recorded in some parts of the country.

Writing online, Varadkar said expressed his thanks to those who voted; "Thank you to everyone who voted today. Democracy in action. It’s looking like we will make history tomorrow...." Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris said he will "sleep tonight in the hope of waking up to a country that is more compassionate, more caring and more respectful".

He wrote online; "It has been an honour to be on this journey with you and to work #togetherforyes. See you all tomorrow!"

Online Editors