'Inspiring, incredible, poignant' - Ireland's expats make final push as #HomeToVote trends worldwide

Thousands of Irish people have made the journey home from countries such as Australia, England and America to have their say on the highly divisive issue of abortion.

Famous faces are also having their say on social media, with actor Russell Crowe encouraging people to vote Yes.

The #HomeToVote hashtag is now trending worldwide, with news organisations across the world reporting on the efforts of our expats.

"Nobody’s daughter should ever be told she doesn’t have authority over her own body."

"I have two beautiful sons . I wasnt lucky enough to have a daughter. If I had, I’d wish her to have courage like yours," he said.

Here are some of the emotional posts shared by people both young and old.

Polling stations opened at 7am this morning and will close at 10pm tonight, and hundreds more are due to land on Irish soil today to cast their votes.

My 'drop of golden' son just landed in Cork airport. He is #hometovote and will be voting YES for his sister, YES his mum & YES for a better day for women and a kinder Ireland. Our family all #TogetherForYes #together2vote @CorkTogether4Y pic.twitter.com/fK9Dc7nCi6 — Colette Kelleher (@ColetteKelleher) May 24, 2018

Group of us who met in the airport as a result of our passion to fly home from Canada last night to vote. Lots of others on the flight 4 same reason. Most incredible part was landing in Dublin airport today and being cheered, welcomed and high 5ed by airport security #HomeToVote pic.twitter.com/MlWQbO4dAW — Rach DeNógla (@Waychull) May 25, 2018

My dad sent my sister a text this week saying he will vote on her behalf since she can't get home to vote.

Little do either of my parents know I'm sitting in the airport waiting for her flight to arrive. #hometovote #Mna4Ta #Together4Yes #men4yes #Repealthe8th — Avril Hayden (@AvvyEire) May 24, 2018

4:30am start - rail/sail journey home with my son - celebrating my right to choose motherhood - celebrating life and voting YES #repealthe8th #hometovote pic.twitter.com/6UgzNTLTqg — Sorcha (@Sorcha444) May 25, 2018

Currently on our way #hometovote to #REPEALTHE8TH so far our train has been delayed about 30 minutes, my actual nerves. See you soon Ireland. @ProChoiceBerlin pic.twitter.com/riX9F8f37d — Sarah McGregor (@sarahmcgregs) May 25, 2018

Started my own solitary 6 hour #HomeToVoteYes journey - more tired, sad and scared than I ever thought I would be. Living away from Ireland does not shield me from this. In fact, it reminds me why I had to leave my home country in the first place #TogetherForYes #hometovote pic.twitter.com/BnSNMC27Zx — Ciara (@CiaraBurb) May 25, 2018

All the #HomeToVote tweets have me this morning. So many inspirational stories of people traveling the globe to vote, so that women never have to make a sad and lonely journey! My heart is full! #Repealthe8h — Mandy Hughes (@MJHworkforcemod) May 25, 2018

Welling up reading these #hometovote tweets—people offering lifts, paying for strangers’ flights and travelling enormous distances to #repealth8th. You are inspirational—now go get what you came for! We in the UK are right with you — Lauren Newman (@_LaurenNewman1) May 25, 2018

I'm an American, and #hometovote is positively inspirational to me. Irish people traveling 10,000+ miles to vote, to participate in deciding the direction of their nation. — Chris Walters (@twitchchris) May 25, 2018