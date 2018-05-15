TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has defended his performance in the abortion referendum campaign, noting he has a "busy job".

'I'm doing loads, I've a busy job' - Varadkar defends his performance in the abortion referendum campaign

The Fine Gael leader was joined by several high profile ministers at Tara Street dart station on Dublin's south side this morning.

While commuters and members of the public were few and far between during the canvass the Taoiseach encountered a number of Yes voters during the pre-cabinet canvass. He also ruled out the prospect of a second referendum if a No vote wins out on May 25. He said the referendum was not a vote on him or his government and said he has been committing as much time as possible to promote a Yes vote.

"I'm doing loads. I've a busy job, there's lots of other things on the agenda but certainly it's the Government that I lead for just under a year now," he said. He said he delivered on his commitment to hold the referendum within a year.

"I'm out campaigning nearly every other day. Any time I can find time in between my other duties as Taoiseach," he said. Meanwhile he denied that legislation due to be approved by Cabinet this morning in relation to the establishment of a HSE board is a roll back on Fine Gael's previous reforms of the health service.

The board will be a "different" type of board, with a smaller make up and an executive chair.

