THE Master of the National Maternity Hospital has said in cases where a pregnancy must be ended due to a risk to life of the mother every effort will be made to save the baby.

'If termination is needed due to risk to life of woman every effort will be made to save the baby' - Holles Street Master

Master of the Holles Street Maternity Hospital, Rhona Mahony, said that in cases where a termination was needed due to a health risk to the mother the pregnancy will essentially be ended by the early delivery of the baby.

Dr Mahony was launching a special event with the ‘Together for Yes' group, which is calling for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment. According to the proposed legislation on abortion, no gestation limit will apply for terminating a pregnancy when there is a serious risk to the health of a mother.

In these cases, everything will be done to incubate and save the life of the baby after the termination occurs. “We come across this and have babies saved at 24 weeks in cases where intervention was required to save the life of a woman," said Dr Mahony.

She added that as medical advances develop, babies' lives will be saved even earlier. “All the time medicine pushes forward. We will always try to save the life of the baby," she said.

She was joined by Dr Mark Murphy from Doctors for Choice who has joined the Together for Yes Campaign. Dr Murphy said that an estimated 5000 abortions take place each year for Irish women; many of who are travelling abroad.

Included in that number are the thousands of women accessing the abortion pill from unauthorised vendors.

Mr Murphy admitted there would be capacity issues for GP’s providing the tablets for women, due to the shortage of GP's in Ireland, but it would be possible nonetheless.

