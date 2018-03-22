Health Minister Simon Harris said he was disappointed to see 32 TDs vote against a Bill facilitating an Abortion Referendum.

Health Minister Simon Harris said he was disappointed to see 32 TDs vote against a Bill facilitating an Abortion Referendum.

'I want the people of Ireland to have their say' - Health Minister 'disappointed' in TDs who voted against Abortion Bill

He said it was now time for the people of Ireland to be given a chance to engage with the abortion campaign and to have their voices heard.

He was speaking at the launch of the ‘Together for Yes Campaign’ today led by The Coalition to Repeal the Eighth Amendment, The Abortion Rights Campaign and The National Women’s Council of Ireland. Mr Harris said he was happy to see the Bill progress through the Dáil last night but he was disappointed with the number of TDs who voted against an the bill.

The Bill passed through to Committee stage yesterday with a 110 to 32 majority, with 21 Fianna Fáil TDs voting against it. Read More: 21 Fianna Fáil TDs vote against holding abortion referendum “Whatever way a Fianna Fáil TD or anyone else wants to vote is a matter for them. I want the people of Ireland to get their say to have a vote and that is where my energies have been focused,” said Mr Harris.

“I think people have a right to vote whatever way they want and they are elected to the Dáil so they can vote Tá or Níl in favour of the people having a say. “I am disappointed that so many people would wish for the people to not have a say but let's put it in perspective, an overwhelming majority of people in Dáil Eireann on a cross party basis voted in favour of the people having a say.”

Online Editors