Harris concerned at tone of abortion referendum debate

Health minister Simon Harris is concerned about the tone of debate around the upcoming abortion referendum, saying it has lost an element of respect.

The minister said “upsetting” comments that “won’t reflect the reality facing Irish women” have emerged during the campaign.

He said he respects the views being put out by the No campaign but he fundamentally disagrees with them and appealed for both sides to be respectful. “I think the tone of the debate has gone a little bit away from that respect everyone has talked about in the last couple of days.”

Mr Harris was speaking at the launch of Amnesty International’s campaign for a Yes vote on Moore Street today. He encouraged people to engage in the debate on the issue.

“From this point forward, it will be the conversations people have with friends and family that will decide the referendum. “Unless we remove the Eighth Amendment from our constitution we will continue to force thousands of women and girls in this country to go abroad to access abortions and thousands more to use abortion pills in their own homes without any proper medical supervision.”

Online Editors