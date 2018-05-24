The government intends to enact legislation on abortion by the end of the year, if the referendum passes this Saturday.

The government intends to enact legislation on abortion by the end of the year, if the referendum passes this Saturday.

Government to enact abortion legislation by end of year in event of 'Yes' vote

The Taoiseach said cabinet will publish the bill before the Dáil breaks up this summer, and allow for debates and voting by the Oireachtas before the end of the year.

“We anticipate having the legislation published before the summer recess and having it through the Dail and Seanad and enacted by the end of the year," Mr Varadkar said today. He was speaking at the final event of the Fine Gael members’ campaign ahead of the country going to the polls tomorrow morning.

He called on all members of the Oireachtas to vote in favour of the legislation; even those opposed to it because they will be obliged to implement the will of the Irish people. "I hope and trust the vast majority of TDs will respect the decision of the Irish people if it is a ‘Yes’ vote.

"I do think the Irish people are going in to the referendum with their eyes open; they understand what it means to repeal the Eighth Amendment and they understand the proposals that are being put forward by the government on foot of the recommendations of the all party committee and the citizens assembly," said Mr Varadkar. However, he said there would still be a “free vote for Fine Gael TDs and Senators for sure... and I know other parties will do the same”.

Although prediction polls show the outcome weighing in favour of the ‘Yes’ campaign in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment, Mr Varadkar said he was “taking nothing for granted.” “This is a once in a generation decision, and “an opportunity for us to change our country.

“Ireland will still be the same country as it is today; but it will be one that is more compassionate", he added.

Online Editors