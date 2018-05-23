Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness announces support for repeal of Eighth Amendment

The former TV presenter has declined to give her views over several weeks, meaning she is one of the last politicians in the party to pick a side.

However, she issued a statement today saying she “listened carefully to the debate on the constitutional amendment”. “Like many undecided voters, I have taken time to reflect on the many different voices and to discuss this important issue with family, friends and constituents.

“While some of the public debate has been divisive and acrimonious, I have found my discussions deep and searching, with a desire by voters to do what they believe is the right thing for pregnant women and their babies, and the wider societal issues around abortion. People are genuinely torn on the issue,” she said. Ms McGuinness, who is MEP for the Midlandss/North West, concluded: “I have decided today to vote yes on Friday and support amending our Constitution to take account of the real, lived experiences of women and their families.

“This will enable the Dáil to legislate on the issue.”

Online Editors