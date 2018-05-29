Elton John, on a visit to Ukraine to raise awareness about AIDS, said Ireland's vote to liberalise its abortion laws showed how mindsets can change.

Elton John, on a visit to Ukraine to raise awareness about AIDS, said Ireland's vote to liberalise its abortion laws showed how mindsets can change.

Elton John on Ireland's abortion referendum: 'A younger generation are coming up, they are a different kind of people'

The 71-year-old singer has travelled regularly to Ukraine and spoken out for gay rights in the eastern European country, including at an AIDS charity concert in Kiev during the Euro soccer championships in 2012.

"Believe me, I love this country. We will do everything we can to continue the fight against AIDS," he said at an event organised by the Elena Pinchuk Foundation. "It takes a long time for things to happen as I said," he said. "Look what just happened in Ireland: the vote for abortion. Things change. People ... they change their mind. And with a younger generation coming up, they are different kind of people, and they're our future."

Irish constituents voted to repeal the Eight Amendment last Friday by a landslide 66pc. Ukrainian authorities have increased their support for gay rights since a pro-Western government took power following the Maidan protests in 2014. In 2015, a law was passed banning workplace discrimination against the LGBT community.

Members of the public celebrate at Dublin Castle after the results of the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution which prohibits abortions unless a mother's life is in danger. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 26, 2018. See PA story IRISH Abortion. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

But critics say homophobic attitudes remain widespread. Kiev was embroiled in gay rights row last year as it hosted the Eurovision Song Contest with a slogan to "Celebrate Diversity". A plan to paint a Soviet-era monument in rainbow colours was resisted by hard-right groups.

The singer tried to adopt an HIV-positive baby in Ukraine 2009 but was refused permission by the authorities, who said prospective parents must be married and that Elton John's civil partnership with David Furnish would not be recognised as such. "We've made great progress but we still have a lot of work to do," he said.

Reuters