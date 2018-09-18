Eighth Amendment officially repealed as Michael D Higgins signs referendum bill into law

President Michael D Higgins has signed the referendum bill into law, according to the Áras.

The signing of the bill had been delayed by various legal challenges taken since the referendum was held in May.

A proposed bill to legislate for abortion services is to be brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Simon Harris next week and it will be on the Dáil floor in the first week of October.

Taoiseach Leo Varadakar said he is confident that the the Government's timeline to have services available in January 2019 can be met.

