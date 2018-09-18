News Abortion Referendum

Tuesday 18 September 2018

Final Results

Repeal the Eighth Amendment?

Yes 66.40% 1,429,981

No 33.60% 723,632

  • Constituencies declared: 40/40

Referendum Hub

Eighth Amendment officially repealed as Michael D Higgins signs referendum bill into law

Celebrating the 8th amendment being repealed at Dublin Castle. Picture:Mark Condren
Celebrating the 8th amendment being repealed at Dublin Castle. Picture:Mark Condren
From l to right are Francis Fitzgerald, Simon Harris, minister for health, Senator, Catherine Noone and Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar celebrate the repeal of the 8th amendment at Dublin castle. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM
Simon Harris, Minister for Health and supporters react as they celebrate the repeal of the 8th amendment at Dublin Castle. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM
A woman breaks down in tears as the results in the Irish referendum on the 8th amendment Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Ciara Byrne, originally from Malahide, living in Barcelona celebrates the 8th amendment being repealed at Dublin Castle. Picture credit; Mark Condren
CHEERS: Repeal the Eighth campaigners celebrate the return of a Yes vote in the courtyard of Dublin Castle. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Laura Larkin

Laura Larkin

THE Eighth Amendment has been officially repealed today.

President Michael D Higgins has signed the referendum bill into law, according to the Áras.

The signing of the bill had been delayed by various legal challenges taken since the referendum was held in May.

A proposed bill to legislate for abortion services is to be brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Simon Harris next week and it will be on the Dáil floor in the first week of October.

Taoiseach Leo Varadakar said he is confident that the the Government's timeline to have services available in January 2019 can be met.

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News