Defence Forces complain over 'military' No advert

They have called on the campaign to respect them as an "apolitical" organisation, saying it cannot be involved in political campaigns.

The rebuke came after the campaign placed an advertisement in the 'Irish Daily Star' newspaper, which depicted a man in military uniform holding a young child.

"As a constitutionally apolitical organisation, the Defence Forces is not, and can not, be involved in issues of a political or electoral nature, including the referendum on the Constitution," a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said. "It is requested that this be respected."

The Save the 8th campaign denied the image was of an Irish soldier. "The ad did not depict an Irish soldier, nor was it intended to depict an Irish soldier. It was intended to depict a man in a protective role, which is in a military force. It was not ever intended to imply an endorsement from the Defence Forces, and we would never do that, we respect the independence of the Defence Forces," it said.