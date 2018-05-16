Defence Forces complain over 'military' No advert
The Defence Forces have hit out at the Save the 8th campaign after one of its newspaper advertisements featured a man in military uniform.
They have called on the campaign to respect them as an "apolitical" organisation, saying it cannot be involved in political campaigns.
The rebuke came after the campaign placed an advertisement in the 'Irish Daily Star' newspaper, which depicted a man in military uniform holding a young child.
The text read: "Men protect lives. Children expect to be protected. Vote No to abortion on demand."
"As a constitutionally apolitical organisation, the Defence Forces is not, and can not, be involved in issues of a political or electoral nature, including the referendum on the Constitution," a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said. "It is requested that this be respected."
The Save the 8th campaign denied the image was of an Irish soldier. "The ad did not depict an Irish soldier, nor was it intended to depict an Irish soldier. It was intended to depict a man in a protective role, which is in a military force. It was not ever intended to imply an endorsement from the Defence Forces, and we would never do that, we respect the independence of the Defence Forces," it said.
No decision has been made whether to report the ad to the Referendum Commission.
