A county councillor has defended claims that the abolition of the Eighth Amendment will lead to sex slavery becoming "normalised".

Councillor 'glad to stand over' claims linking sex slavery and Hitler to Eighth vote

Leitrim Independent councillor Des Guckian said in an email to his constituents that "Hitler would be very happy with the proposal to abolish the Eighth".

He also said repeal of the Eighth would lead to girls being forced to have sex "on demand" and added that euthanasia would follow if the Eighth Amendment is repealed. Speaking to Ocean FM yesterday, he said he was "glad" to stand over the claims.

Defence "I'm glad to stand over whatever I've put into that email - it's time people stood up.

"What we're facing in Ireland is abortion on demand," he said. "What we've got is the Eighth Amendment, which over the years has protected the lives of thousands and thousands of the unborn."

Mr Guckian also said Ireland should turn to a "culture of life", "where the proper use of sex and creation of life are greatly respected and words like love, responsibility, caring and consent are the norm". He said that "most normal people know what is the proper use of sex and the creation of life".

When asked what he meant by his concern that the introduction of abortion in Ireland would lead to the normalisation of sex slavery, he said: "What I mean by it is this that the values that people always have held will be totally devalued and youngsters - I mean very young - will be asked or will be expected to indulge themselves in sex at an age when they're just not able for that kind of thing," he said. "I can't put it better than that."

Mr Guckian was then asked if this opinion would be insulting to some people, but he insisted this was not the case.

Insult "I don't think it's an insult, it's not. It's not meant as an insult," he said.

Reacting to opinion polls indicating that more people are in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment, Mr Guckian said he had seen a different picture himself. "First of all, I don't believe the polls," he added.

"I am out canvassing quite a bit and I know what the local poll is and it's quite a lot in defence of the Eighth Amendment." The councillor also said that euthanasia will likely follow if abortion is introduced after the May 25 referendum, saying life will be devalued. In the lengthy email to his constituents in the Carrick-on-Shannon area, he said: "If abortion sweeps in, is euthanasia and the killing of political opponents etc very far behind?

"They are creating a culture of death." He also said of his references to Hitler in the email that this was a "holocaust in the same way". Mr Guckian denied that the email was designed to create controversy.

"Not at all. There's absolutely no attempt to annoy anybody. "I'm just putting my point of view," he said. Attempts were made by the Irish Independent to contact Mr Guckian last night.

