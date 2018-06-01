Bishop claims euthanasia has been accepted here after abortion vote

AN IRISH Bishop has said "euthanasia" has now been accepted in the country following the successful vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

AN IRISH Bishop has said "euthanasia" has now been accepted in the country following the successful vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Some 66.4pc of voters were in favour of repealing the amendment, allowing abortion in Ireland for the first time.

However, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan said that people “have to examine their conscience” following the vote. “Let's face it, euthanasia has now been accepted, in the sense that we have accepted, the majority of the Irish people have accepted that some life is not worthy of life,” he told WLRFM.

When asked about the vast majority of voters in exit polls believing they made an informed decision, he said: “People cannot claim ignorance. If they do it’s culpable ignorance.

“If they do it’s very a serious issue. If people have knowingly and willingly voted yes, well then they have to examine their conscience and go before the lord and say ‘Lord we got this wrong’. I do believe that.” Bishop Cullinan added that he agreed with Bishop of Elphin, Kevin Doran, that Yes voters should not get communion before getting confession and speaking to a priest.

“They should examine their conscience, they should talk to the priest, they should go to confession. I go to confession every week. Confession is a sacrament of healing,” he said. “If somebody has something that they are unsure about…St Paul says very clearly in scripture that to receive Holy Communion unworthily is a very serious matter for which you will have to answer,” he added.

Online Editors