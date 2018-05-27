Abortion vote shows Catholic Church is losing influence in Ireland - archbishop

The church's influence in Ireland is under threat after a landslide victory for the 'Yes' campaign in the abortion referendum, according to the Archbishop of Dublin.

Dr Diarmuid Martin told mass-goers this morning that many will see yesterday's vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment as an indication that the Church is now widely regarded with indifference and as having a marginal role in the formation of culture in Ireland.

He also said he Church may be seen as "lacking in compassion". Dr Martin said the Church must now renew its commitment to support life and not just in statements, but in deeds to reflect Jesus' compassion and care, RTE reports.

He said this includes helping women in difficult situations to "choose life". "Pro-life means radically rediscovering in all our lives a special love for the poor that is the mark of the followers of Jesus," Dr Martin said at the mass where he ordained four deacons at the national seminary in Maynooth.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin tweeted yesterday saying he will give thanks to those who "made such a huge effort to remind us that in pregnancy we are dealing with two lives - both in need of love, respect and protection." He added; " “Every human life remains beautiful, every human life remains precious. Every human life remains sacred. #ChooseLife."

Online Editors