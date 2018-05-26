News Abortion Referendum

Saturday 26 May 2018

Repeal the Eighth Amendment?

Yes 67.30% 1,327,796

No 32.70% 645,261

  • Constituencies declared: 37/40

Abortion referendum turn-out is third-highest ever for a referendum in Ireland

Tally volunteers watch the referendum ballot papers being counted at the Dublin County Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Tally volunteers watch the referendum ballot papers being counted at the Dublin County Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Denise Calnan

The turn-out for the abortion referendum is the third highest-ever for a referendum in Ireland since the adoption of the Constitution in 1937.

The highest-ever turnout in Irish history was the 1972 question on joining the EEC (European Economic Community) when a total of 70.88 per cent of the electorate cast their ballot.

The three abortion referendums in 1992 on ‘information, the right to travel and the risk to a mother’s life’ had a 68.13 per cent turnout.

Now, the surge in young voters for the 2018 referendum makes its way into the top three in Ireland's constitutional history with a turn-out of 64.5pc. 

Wicklow had the highest turn-out for a constituency with a 74.5pc turn-out. Dublin Bay North had the second highest turn-out with 71.6pc of the electorate showing up to the polling stations.

It appears Dublin Central may have had the lowest turn-out with 51.5pc turn-out.

The lowest ever turn-out was 28.6 per cent in 1979 for the vote on adoption and university representation in the Seanad.

Online Editors

