Abortion referendum turn-out is third-highest ever for a referendum in Ireland

The highest-ever turnout in Irish history was the 1972 question on joining the EEC (European Economic Community) when a total of 70.88 per cent of the electorate cast their ballot.

The three abortion referendums in 1992 on ‘information, the right to travel and the risk to a mother’s life’ had a 68.13 per cent turnout.

Now, the surge in young voters for the 2018 referendum makes its way into the top three in Ireland's constitutional history with a turn-out of 64.5pc.