IRELAND is set to repeal the controversial Eighth Amendment in a landslide vote, as the wind of social change that has swept over the country in recent years turns into a gale.

A changing Ireland: 'Youth-quake' ensures landslide Yes, with Fianna Fail the only major party whose voters reject repeal

An exit poll for RTE has recorded a massive vote in favour of Repeal across all regions of the country, predicting a result of almost 70pc in favour.

If confirmed in the official result later today, the suggested margin of victory for campaigners to liberalise the abortion regime represents a seismic shift in attitude in little over a generation. Early tallies show that some areas this morning are showing a resounding Yes vote of up to 80pc. The contentious Eighth Amendment that effectively bans terminations - a constitutional provision now destined for the history books - was voted into the state's legal framework in 1983.

It is remarkable that the winning margin for anti-abortion activists 35 years ago - 67pc to 33pc - appears to have been turned on its head on Friday, and then some. Also of significant interest is the answers given when voters were asked how they decided to vote on Friday.

Some 75pc said they always knew; 8pc said following the Savita Halappanavar case; 1pc said following the Citizens' Assembly; 1pc said following the Oireacthas committee; and 12pc said during the Referendum campaign. And it seems that very few changed their minds - the exit poll also showed that the vast majority of voters had not changed their minds over the last five years, or during the campaign itself.

Ailbhe Smyth of the Together For Yes campaign said: "This is a vote for dignity and decency. If exit polls are reflected in the official vote count later today, this will be a moment of profound change in Ireland’s social history, a moment when the nation collectively stood up for women and for their healthcare, and voted for constitutional change." Simon Harris also reacted to the anticipated result: "I think the people of Ireland have voted with compassion to the fore of their mind, I'm so humbled to be their Health Minster today.

"We have faced up to reality that women are leaving our country every day to access terminations.

"As long as it remained in our constitution we were saying to woman 'take the plane of take the boat', now we're saying 'take our hand'."

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy has said today’s expected result is because of a “youth-quake” and a “gender-quake”. The Dublin South-West TD said the victory was been driven by young people and women. The likely result will be delivered three years after the country voted to legalise same-sex marriage - another landmark moment in Ireland's tectonic drift from "social conservatism" to "progressive liberalism".

Count staff start counting the referendum ballot papers at the Dublin County Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath While the margin in 2015 was emphatic - 62pc to 38pc - the Yes vote in 2018 looks like being even larger. Counting began at 9am on Saturday morning, with a final result predicted for sometime this afternoon. But the RTE exit poll suggests 70pc of citizens voted to ditch an amendment that was so resoundingly endorsed by the public three-and-a-half decades earlier.

The dramatic reversal in opinion seems to have been driven by the younger generations. People under the age of 53 would not have had the chance to vote in 1983. In this year's referendum the support of those age groups for reform seems to have been overwhelming.

Almost 90pc of voters under 25 appear to have voted Yes. Those aged 35-49 endorsed repeal by around 73pc, the exit polls indicate. The only age group to vote No was the over-65s, indicating that those who backed the amendment in 1983 largely retain their opposition to abortion - they are now just outnumbered by younger generations committed to reform.

The diminishing role of the Catholic Church in the social fabric of Ireland is undoubtedly a factor in the changes being wrought. Damaged by a welter of child abuse scandals in recent decades, during the abortion referendum campaign the church was reduced to just one voice among many in the campaign, rather than the all-powerful institution of authority it once was. Just one in eight cited religion as a significant factor in deciding their vote.

The poll was conducted by RTE in conjunction with a number of Irish universities and was carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes, while the Irish Times also published an exit poll in today's newspaper. Repeal supporters at Dublin's RDS wait for the start of the count in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution which prohibits abortions unless a mother's life is in danger: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Both contain some further significant insights into the reasons behind the overwhelming Yes - a insight into a potentially 'new' Ireland. Some standout information from the exit polls includes

- Young versus old The polling data suggests a huge gulf in views held by Ireland's youngest and oldest generations. Both exit surveys recorded support for the Yes camp at approaching 90pc among 18 to 24-year-olds.

By contrast, the over-65 group was the only age bracket to vote No, with around 60% wanting to retain the Eighth Amendment. - Urban versus rural As predicted, urban areas appear to have been more strongly in favour of repeal, at just over 70pc

But according to the polls, rural areas also voted Yes, with around 60 to 63pc in favour. - Region by region In keeping with the urban/rural trend, Dublin had the highest Yes vote of around 78%. In Leinster, just under two-thirds of voters (66pc) backed liberalisation, with a similar figure in Munster.

In Connacht/Ulster, the figure was slightly lower at around 61pc - Party politics The only major party whose voters rejected the referendum was Fianna Fáil, Fianna Fail had 50.3pc No voters and 49.7pc Yes.

In contrast, almost 75pc of both Fine Gael and Sinn Fein voters said Yes - Factors influencing the vote Some 43pc said people's personal stories as covered in the media; Just 10pc said campaign posters and 7pc direct contact with campaigners An activists shows off her campaign badges and T-shirt at the count centre as votes are tallied folowing yesterday's referendum on liberalising abortion law, in Dublin, Ireland, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi - Important factors for your vote Almost two in three cited women's right to choose Just 12pc looked to religious views John McGuirk of the Save the 8th campaign said that abortion remains wrong. “The 8th amendment did not create a right to life for the unborn child – it merely acknowledged that such a right exists, has always existed, and will always exist," he said. "What Irish voters did yesterday is a tragedy of historic proportions. However, a wrong does not become right simply because a majority support it." Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who was advocating for a No vote, said he did so because of very firmly held beliefs. Speaking on RTE Radio One, Mr Healy-Rae said: "I'm even taken with the massive amount of people that voted Yes." He added: "We live in a democracy, people voted as they did, now it's over to the legislators." The Kerry TD said parliamentarians would now have to debate the draft legislation. "The will of the people has spoken and that's it," he said. Thousands of Irish citizens living overseas travelled home in droves to exercise their democratic right on the emotive issue. The vote saw citizens effectively opt to either retain or repeal the Eighth Amendment of the state's constitution, which prohibits terminations unless a mother's life is in danger. The specific question people were asked was whether they wanted to see the Eighth Amendment replaced with wording in the constitution that would hand politicians the responsibility to set future laws on abortion, unhindered by constitutional strictures. If the Yes vote is confirmed, the Government intends to legislate by the end of the year to make it relatively easy for a woman to obtain the procedure in early pregnancy. Ministers have promised to allow terminations within the first 12 weeks, subject to medical advice and a cooling-off period, and between 12 and 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances. A woman looks at a new mural of Savita Halappanavar with flowers placed beneath it put up on the day of the Abortion Referendum. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne i

