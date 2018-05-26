Counting is well underway nationwide and it seems Ireland is moving towards a resounding 'Yes' vote.

50 poignant photographs from all around Ireland as country moves to a 'Yes' vote

The contentious Eighth Amendment that effectively bans terminations - a constitutional provision now destined for the history books - was voted into the state's legal framework in 1983.

It is remarkable that the winning margin for anti-abortion activists 35 years ago - 67pc to 33pc - appears to have been turned on its head on Friday, and then some. These photographs depict moments for both the 'Yes' and 'No' campaigners in count centres around the country today.

Ailbhe Smyth of the Together For Yes campaign said: "This is a vote for dignity and decency. If exit polls are reflected in the official vote count later today, this will be a moment of profound change in Ireland’s social history, a moment when the nation collectively stood up for women and for their healthcare, and voted for constitutional change." Simon Harris also reacted to the anticipated result: "I think the people of Ireland have voted with compassion to the fore of their mind, I'm so humbled to be their Health Minister today.

"We have faced up to reality that women are leaving our country every day to access terminations. "As long as it remained in our constitution we were saying to woman 'take the plane of take the boat', now we're saying 'take our hand'."

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy has said today’s expected result is because of a “youth-quake” and a “gender-quake”. The Dublin South-West TD said the victory was been driven by young people and women. The likely result will be delivered three years after the country voted to legalise same-sex marriage - another landmark moment in Ireland's tectonic drift from "social conservatism" to "progressive liberalism".

