Saturday 26 May 2018

Live Results

Repeal the Eighth Amendment?

Yes 66.36% 119,098

No 33.64% 60,382

  • Constituencies declared: 4/40

50 poignant photographs from all around Ireland as country moves to a 'Yes' vote

Tally woman Della McGuinness from Roscommon Town during the Referendum Count at The Hyde Centre in Roscommon Town. Pic Steve Humphreys
Tally woman Della McGuinness from Roscommon Town during the Referendum Count at The Hyde Centre in Roscommon Town. Pic Steve Humphreys
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is greeted by Josepha Madigan and Frances Fitzgerald as he arrived at the Dublin County Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is greeted by Josepha Madigan and Frances Fitzgerald as he arrived at the Dublin County Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Yes campaigners,Aisling Howard Balinteer and Sen Lorraine Clifford Lee celebrate at the Dublin County referendum Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Minister Josepha Madigan pictured at the Dublin County referendum Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Yes campaigners,Aisling Howard Balinteer and Sen Lorraine Clifford Lee celebrate at the Dublin County referendum Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Yes campaigners,Aisling Howard Balinteer and Sen Lorraine Clifford Lee celebrate at the Dublin County referendum Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Yes campaigners hug outside at the Dublin County referendum Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured at the Dublin County referendum Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Minister Josepha Madigan pictured at the Dublin County referendum Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit: Frank Mc Grath
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured at the Dublin County referendum Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Love both Tally men pictured at the Dublin County Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit: Frank Mc Grath 26/5/18
Tellers prepare for the counting of votes for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise Photo: Tony Gavin
A tally man watches the counting of votes for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/5/2018
The counting of votes for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution gets underway in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise. Photo: Tony Gavin
Boxes are opened during the counting of votes for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise. Photo: Tony Gavin
A tally person watches the counting of votes for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaois. Photo: Tony Gavin
Elaine O’Neill from Portlaoise celebrates the success of the yes vote in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaois. Photo: Tony Gavin
Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan attends the counting of votes for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise. Photo: Tony Gavin
Elaine O’Neill and Aisling O’Rourke from Portlaoise celebrates the success of the yes vote in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise. Photo: Tony Gavin
Elaine O'Neill and Aisling O'Rourke from Portlaoise celebrates the success of the yes vote in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution in St Mary's Hall, Portlaoise. Photo: Tony Gavin
General view of the ballots being sorted as count is underway. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn *** Local Caption ***
General view of the ballots being sorted as count is underway. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn *** Local Caption ***
General view of the ballots being sorted as count is underway. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn *** Local Caption ***
General view of the ballots being counted. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of the ballots being sorted as count is underway. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn *** Local Caption ***
General view of the ballots being sorted as count is underway. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn
A woman left flowers at a mural to Savita Halappanavar, on South Richmond Street in Dublin, she was a 31-year-old Indian dentist who died in 2012 at University Hospital Galway in Ireland due to complications arising from a septic miscarriage. Picture credit; Damien Eagers
Niamh McGowan, Count worker, reads out the final tally to YES supporters. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn *** Local Caption ***
Regina Doherty T.D., and Helen McEntee T.D., right, at count centre. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn *** Local Caption ***
John Dollard, 22, from Ashbourne, celebrates by adding 'ED' to his 'REPEAL' jumper. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn *** Local Caption ***
A couple and their child look at a mural to Savita Halappanavar, on South Richmond Street in Dublin, she was a 31-year-old Indian dentist who died in 2012 at University Hospital Galway in Ireland due to complications arising from a septic miscarriage. Picture credit; Damien Eagers 26/5/2018
Messages in memory of Savita Halappanavar, beside a mural of her on South Richmond Street in Dublin, she was a 31-year-old Indian dentist who died in 2012 at University Hospital Galway in Ireland due to complications arising from a septic miscarriage. Picture credit; Damien Eagers 26/5/2018
A man and his child look at messages in memory of Savita Halappanavar, beside a mural of her on South Richmond Street in Dublin, she was a 31-year-old Indian dentist who died in 2012 at University Hospital Galway in Ireland due to complications arising from a septic miscarriage. Picture credit; Damien Eagers
Count staff pictured counting the referendum ballot papers at the Dublin County Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Tally volunteers watch the referendum ballot papers being counted at the Dublin County Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Vivienne Hughes from Balbriggan pictured with her 7 month old daughter Meabh ,at the Dublin County Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
Vivienne Hughes from Balbriggan pictured with her 7 month old daughter Meabh ,at the Dublin County Count Centre in Citywest.Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath
General view of box being opened at start of count. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of tallymen watching ballots being sorted by count staff. Meath East Referendum Count. Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA Club, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn *** Local Caption ***
The counting of votes for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution gets underway in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/5/2018
The counting of votes for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution gets underway in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/5/2018
The counting of votes for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution gets underway in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/5/2018
The counting of votes for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution gets underway in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/5/2018
Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Sean Flemming, Fianna Fail TD watches the counting of votes for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the constitution in St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/5/2018
Denise Calnan

Denise Calnan

Counting is well underway nationwide and it seems Ireland is moving towards a resounding 'Yes' vote.

The contentious Eighth Amendment that effectively bans terminations - a constitutional provision now destined for the history books - was voted into the state's legal framework in 1983.

It is remarkable that the winning margin for anti-abortion activists 35 years ago - 67pc to 33pc - appears to have been turned on its head on Friday, and then some.

These photographs depict moments for both the 'Yes' and 'No' campaigners in count centres around the country today.

Ailbhe Smyth of the Together For Yes campaign said: "This is a vote for dignity and decency. If exit polls are reflected in the official vote count later today, this will be a moment of profound change in Ireland’s social history, a moment when the nation collectively stood up for women and for their healthcare, and voted for constitutional change."

Simon Harris also reacted to the anticipated result: "I think the people of Ireland have voted with compassion to the fore of their mind, I'm so humbled to be their Health Minister today.

"We have faced up to reality that women are leaving our country every day to access terminations.

"As long as it remained in our constitution we were saying to woman 'take the plane of take the boat', now we're saying 'take our hand'."

How Did Your Constituency Vote?

Live Results Constituencies declared: 4/40

Map Key

Yes 55% 50% 55% No

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy has said today’s expected result is because of a “youth-quake” and a “gender-quake”. The Dublin South-West TD said the victory was been driven by young people and women.

The likely result will be delivered three years after the country voted to legalise same-sex marriage - another landmark moment in Ireland's tectonic drift from "social conservatism" to "progressive liberalism".

Online Editors

